DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $488.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.94.

DXCM stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

