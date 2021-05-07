Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

