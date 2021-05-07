Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

