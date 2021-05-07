Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $82.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

