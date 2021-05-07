DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

