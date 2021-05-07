DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.70 ($20.82).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €14.41 ($16.95) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.72. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12-month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

