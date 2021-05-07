DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of ETR DIC traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €14.41 ($16.95). The company had a trading volume of 146,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a one year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a one year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

