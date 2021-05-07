Digiwage (WAGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $118,343.60 and approximately $34.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

