DigixDAO (DGD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161,561.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $719.29 or 0.01251453 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $72.91 million and $161,561.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

