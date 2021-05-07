Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 152,832 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

