Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.21% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPIX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

