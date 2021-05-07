Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,307 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $346.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.