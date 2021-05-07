Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.