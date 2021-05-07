Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $110.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

DIN traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

