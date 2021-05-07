Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.13 ($4.38).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 292.10 ($3.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.