Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,084 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.94 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

