DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Increased to $3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.47.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

