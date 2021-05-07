Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of DISCA opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

