DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target increased by Pivotal Research from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.