Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

