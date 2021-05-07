DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.25 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.