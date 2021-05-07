Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan Sells 3,970 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPZ opened at $430.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

