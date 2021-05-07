Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 154.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $430.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

