Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

UFS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

UFS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

