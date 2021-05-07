Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFS opened at $48.49 on Friday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

