DopeCoin (DOPE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,564.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $470,911.25 and approximately $32,564.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.68 or 0.00608906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002359 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.