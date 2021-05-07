Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Douglas Emmett updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 12,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,775. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

