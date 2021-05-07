Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 817,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,458. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

