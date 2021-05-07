Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys Shares of 14,938 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

