Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $18,180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $156.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

