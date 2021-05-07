Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $800,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $105.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

