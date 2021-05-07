Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.