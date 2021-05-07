Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

