Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 985 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

