Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $485.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

