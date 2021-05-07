DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 4.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 993,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,845,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

