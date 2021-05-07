Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.16 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $61.16 million and $10.77 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.