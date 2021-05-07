Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Driven Brands stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

