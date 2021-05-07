Dropbox’s (DBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 1,285,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.