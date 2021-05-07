Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,503. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -356.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. Finally, Accenture plc acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

