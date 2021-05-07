Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.14. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

