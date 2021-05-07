Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 63,375 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1,630.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

