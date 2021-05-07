Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 853 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $250.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,553 shares of company stock valued at $18,111,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

