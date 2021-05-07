Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

