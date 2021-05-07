Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,127. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -363.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

