Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 284,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 389.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

