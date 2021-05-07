Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $256.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average is $321.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

