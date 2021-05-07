DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €36.14 ($42.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.19 and its 200-day moving average is €30.95. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.