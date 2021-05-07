Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $414,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ITT by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ITT opened at $98.17 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.