Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 304 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

